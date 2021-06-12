Give This Quick and Easy Pork Chop Meal A Try [RECIPE]

I made a recipe that I found on Facebook the other day and you would love it.

I'm not sure about you but I save a TON of recipes that I see people share while scrolling through Facebook. That being said, I have so many of these recipes saved and I have yet to try out the majority of them. However, the other day I decided that I would go through those saved recipes and finally try one out. Let me tell you, I am glad that I did.

There's a group that I started to follow on Facebook called Cheap Meal Ideas. It's exactly what it sounds like. People share recipes that are cheap and don't require a whole lot of work to make. It's perfect for those who need to whip something up for the family after a long day at work without putting a lot of time and effort into cooking. The first meal that I made based on a post from that group was one that uses boneless pork chops. There's not a name associated with it, so I am just going to call it Pork Chop Slop.

There are essentially three ingredients that you'll need to buy and all you have to do is mix and put it in the oven. Super easy and delicious. Check out how to make Pork Chop Slop below:

Quick and Easy Pork Chop Slop Recipe This pork chop meal is super easy to make and requires little work...oh, and it's delicious! Here's how to make Pork Chop Slop!

