With 400 Cats in their Care Vanderburgh Humane Society Needs Adopters and Fosters

The Vanderburgh Humane Society works hard to help the homeless animals in our community. In fact, they just recently pulled 22 cats from Evansville Animal Control who was overflowing with cats at the time. Now Vanderburgh Humane Society has 400 cats in their care and they are in need of fosters or adopters.

If you've ever considered adding a furry family member to your home, please consider adopting. Our local rescues and shelters are currently overflowing with cats and dogs (and some other small furry friends) and they are needing adopters and fosters. If you're wanting a cat, with 400 in their care, there's a really good chance the Vanderburgh Humane Society will have a cat that fits the age you're looking for, and even more importantly a cat that fits your personality.

Here's what the Vanderburgh Humane Society said on Facebook about the number of cats in their care:

We have officially hit 400 cats in our care. There are 376 in our system, the 22 we took from Evansville Animal Care & Control (Official) yesterday are still being entered, and we have even more that just arrived this morning not yet entered. The second photo is our 12:00, 1:00, and 2:00 Intakes appointments for today. That will put us at 410+. That means we need 1) Adopters and 2) Fosters!! Browse cats & kittens that can be adopted now, here: www.vhslifesaver.org/adopt/adoptable-cats . ALL cat adoption fees are now $70 regardless of age! Learn how to foster underage kittens until they can be adopted at www.vhslifesaver.org/foster . It’s FREE!

Be sure to follow along on the VHS Facebook page to stay up to date with them. You can also stop by and check out the River Kitty Cat Cafe downtown which is another way to support the Vanderburgh Humane Society. You can get a snack or beverage and enjoy the company of adoptable cats.

