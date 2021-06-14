Hadi Half Pot Sits at $51,220 Entering Final Weekend of Sales

After two weekends of ticket sales, the Hadi Shriners Half Pot sits at $XX,XXX ahead of the final weekend of sales set to begin Friday afternoon.

The Hadi Shriners are using the half pot as a way to try and help fill the gap in fundraising lost over the past 15 months due to the COVID pandemic. Like nearly every other non-profit in the Tri-State, the Shrine had no choice but to cancel nearly all their fundraisers in 2020, including their largest, the annual Shrine Circus at the Ford Center.

The good news is, the Circus will return to downtown Evansville on Thanksgiving weekend in 2021, but that's still five months away and funds are needed now.

The final weekend of sales starts this Friday afternoon and will run from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. Hours for Saturday and Sunday sales will be extended two hours longer than the first two weekends, taking place from Noon - 8:00 p.m. both days instead of 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for one ticket, $10 for three, $20 for 20, or $40 for 50 and will be available again at the following locations:

Evansville

Morgan Ave. & Green River Rd. behind Stanton Optical

Lloyd Expressway & St. Joseph Ave. in the old Mead Johnson parking lot

North Park Shopping Center next to Burger King

Hadi Temple in the Hadi Shrine Circus ticket building

Jasper

723 Third Ave. in the old K-Mart parking lot

Princeton

2701 W. Broadway St.- Shopping center across from Walmart

Vincennes

1502 College Ave. in the Knox County Shrine Club parking lot

The winning ticket will be announced next Monday (June 21st, 20201) at 10:00 a.m. and posted on the Hadi Shrine's social media outlets, as well as the Hadi Half-Pot website. Like all half-pot drawings, the winner will receive half the total amount raised once ticket sales are over, with the Hadi Shrine keeping the other half to help fund the various philanthropic programs they provide to the Tri-State.

For the complete list of rules, visit the Hadi Half-Pot website.