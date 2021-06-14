Evansville Police Flock to Rescue Baby Ducks from Storm Drain

Proving the motto, "To Protect and Serve" applies to all living things, and not just humans, a couple of Evansville Police officers answer the call to reunite a few baby ducks with their mother after falling into a storm drain on the Lloyd Expressway.

Friday afternoon, Emily Williams and her husband watched as a mother duck attempted to lead the ducklings across the highway near the Weinbach Avenue exit. Emily told me in a Facebook message they turned away for a moment and when they turned back around to see if the little family had made it across safely, the babies had fallen into the drain. She first posted a plea for help on Facebook asking for help rescuing the ducklings, then called 911.

A few minutes later, two Evansville Police officers arrived on the scene to assess the situation. They were joined shortly thereafter by a representative from Animal Control, formulated a plan, and began the attempted rescue.

Evansville Police and Animal Control Rescue Ducklings from Lloyd Expressway Storm Drain With a storm drain too deep to simply reach in and grab the wayward ducklings, two EPD officers and a representative from Evansville Animal Control go "all in" to reunite the baby ducks with their mother.

Kudos to these officers for their willingness to not only respond to what I imagine was a unique call over the radio for them, but for also doing everything they could to make sure they reunited the babies with their mother. With so many stories these days choosing to focus on a few officers who step outside the lines, this story is a good reminder that 99.9% of officers who swear an oath to uphold the law and protect and serve the residents in their towns and cities are good people who are willing to jump in and help anyone in those areas, including the feathered ones.

[Source: Emily Williams via the Evansville Police Department on Facebook]

