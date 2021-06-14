Evansville Museum Hosting Free Super Saturday Event on June 26th

This event is definitely one for the whole family to enjoy. The Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science has a lot of fun events planned for the summer, one event is Super Saturday which is coming up on June 26th.

Super Saturday is an event that will take place at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science from 11 AM- 3 PM. Super Saturday is a family-friendly event that has something for everyone. During Super Saturday you can get free admission to the Evansville Museum where they'll be hosting a special paper airport where you can make a paper airplane and test how your plane flies. The Southern Indiana Region of Porsche Club of America will have cars on-site from 11-2 for you to enjoy. Our favorite local T-Rex, Beaux will be on-site as well! You can meet Beaux and get a photo with him from 12-12:30 and then from 1-1:30 you can meet Beaux's baby dino siblings. And for the adults if you want to unwind, there will be yoga on the back lawn from 11:30-12:30, while yoga is free, you can make a donation to the volunteer instructor for the class. There will also be food trucks on-site for some lunch while you're at it.

If Super Saturday is an event you want to enjoy, you can check out the Super Saturday event page for more information, and be sure to follow the event so you can stay up to date with everything happening at the event as well. This fun family event is definitely going to be one everyone will enjoy.

