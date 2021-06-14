Moles. What are they good for other than tearing up your yard?

Since I bought my home about two years ago, I have had one nuisance that doesn't seem to want to go away. Moles. I know that I am not the only one who has an infestation of them in your yard. They are constantly tearing up your yard and their little "underground tunnels" make it very hard to mow grass sometimes. For me, they are a pest that I have never seen face to face, but the evidence they leave behind in my yard is enough for me not to like them. They don't pay me rent, so they are not welcome to stay on my property.

I've asked and asked how to get rid of moles in your yard and so many people say the same thing "get a good dog or cat". Well, I have a dog, and she is far from a mole hunter. So I began to do a little more digging into how to get rid of these pests. I've heard of people doing things like this to get rid of moles:

Flooding the burrows with water

Putting pie pans on stakes in the yard because the sound will drive them to move to another yard

Setting traps in your yard

Those all have worked for people in the past, but the one thing that I keep hearing about are grub worms.

Grub worms are the main food source of moles. If your yard is infested with moles, chances are, it's full of grub worms too. So, if you get rid of the food source, you get rid of the problematic moles. Makes sense, right?

The best and most effective long-term way to get rid of moles is to go to the store and buy yourself some grub killer. You can go to places like Rural King, Tractor Supply, Lowe's, Home Depot, Menard's, or Walmart to find grub removal products. The brands that were recommended to me were Sevin and Grub-Ex, which you can see pictured below.

Give something like this a try to see if it makes a difference in your yard when it comes to moles. If you're like me and you're tired of dealing with the molehills in your yard, anything is worth the try, right?

