Video – Evansville’s Olympian Lilly King Demonstrates the Breast Stroke

This morning we talked about what you would like to learn and who you want to learn it from. When it comes to swimming, Lilly King immediately comes to mind for obvious reasons. I would actually like to take sas lessons from her! Lilly takes pride in the way that she puts a little fear into her competitors. We know that she has no problem speaking her mind, with the help of her index finger! Let's watch Lilly demonstrate the breaststroke technique that she's known for.

Lilly continues to dominate the pool. Monday night she claimed the top seed for tonight's finals with a 1:04.72 in the semifinals. Yes, that is slightly lower than her own world record, but she's only getting started!

This year, USA Swimming has decided to split the 2021 Olympic Trials into two separate waves in order to limit athlete numbers and promote health and safety.

Lilly's OT schedule will look like this: Monday 6/14: Prelims/semifinals 100m breaststroke Tuesday 6/15: Finals 100m breaststroke

Thursday 6/17: Prelims/semifinals 200m breaststroke Friday 6/18: Finals 200m breaststroke

Finals for all Wave 2 events will be broadcast on NBC. Prelims will be on tape delay on NBCSN leading into finals each night.

This was a super-fun interview with Lilly King . She was doing a special program for the Newburgh Sea Creatures. Special thanks to Kimberly Clark for letting me sit in on this event.

