Lilly King Swims Past the Competition to Set Another Record

Lilly King's motto should be 'Records are Made to be broken'. That's what she specializes in, and over the weekend, she did it again. While preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Lilly improved her times, and took over a top spot.

Last Thursday, she swam the #2 time in the world while winning the 200m breaststroke in 2:22.13. Her time was so close to breaking the world leading time set by Molly Renshaw of Great Britain.

On Saturday night, she proved how awesome she is, with a world-leading 1:05.32 to win the 100m breaststroke. She takes over the top spot in the world rankings by more than half a second.

Lily is also featured on the April 2021 cover of Swimming World magazine.

Winning From the Beginning

During her four years at IU Lilly King won eight titles to become the first woman in NCAA history to win eight breaststroke championships. She has also won four more Big Ten titles in 2019, bringing her career total to a staggering 16. Lilly also earned a remarkable 16 All-America honors in her four seasons at Indiana. She was also a four-time First-Team All-Big Ten and three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

A two-time Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year award winner, King was named Big Ten Swimmer of the Year three times and was also tabbed the 2018-19 Honda Sports Award winner for swimming and diving.

Growing up in Evansville, Lilly trained with The Newburgh Sea Creatures.

Photo: Kim Clark

