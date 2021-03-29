Lilly King Swims Past the Competition to Set Another Record
Lilly King's motto should be 'Records are Made to be broken'. That's what she specializes in, and over the weekend, she did it again. While preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Lilly improved her times, and took over a top spot.
During her four years at IU Lilly King won eight titles to become the first woman in NCAA history to win eight breaststroke championships. She has also won four more Big Ten titles in 2019, bringing her career total to a staggering 16. Lilly also earned a remarkable 16 All-America honors in her four seasons at Indiana. She was also a four-time First-Team All-Big Ten and three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
A two-time Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year award winner, King was named Big Ten Swimmer of the Year three times and was also tabbed the 2018-19 Honda Sports Award winner for swimming and diving.
Growing up in Evansville, Lilly trained with The Newburgh Sea Creatures.
