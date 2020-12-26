Lilly King is Matching Donations for the Newburgh Sea Creatures

If you are the parent of a swimmer, I commend your dedication to the sport. I was able to watch a special class with Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, and I saw that dedication first-hand. These kids take their sport very seriously. They get up before school and swim laps, and some even swim after school and on the weekends.

The Newburgh Sea Creatures have developed several athletes into champions:

Two Olympians (Bryce Hunt and Lilly King)

Five United States National Team Members (Hunt, Klueh, Opell, King, and Jenkins)

Five-time Club excellence Award recipient

Multiple national age group records

Unfortunately, the pandemic has closed the Castle High School pool, and with it, all of the Newburgh Sea Creatures programs that generate revenue. Fundraising efforts are underway to save the swim club. There is a Half Pot Raffle, with a goal of $50,000. Donations are also accepted online, and Lilly King is doing her part to help the club in her hometown.

Lilly will match all donations to the Newburgh Sea Creatures up to $5,000 through the end of the year!

Half Pot Raffle Tickets are available Monday, December 28, 2020 from Noon - 4:00 P.M. at the following locations:

Archie and Clyde’s (Newburgh)

Azzip Pizza Newburgh (11 - 1p)

Cafe Arazu (Downtown Newburgh)

