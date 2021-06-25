Cheer on Evansville Olympians Lilly King & Mikaela Jenkins with T-Shirt for Charity
There must be something in the water in Newburgh. The Newburgh Sea Creatures have two athletes heading to Tokyo to represent the United States at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
In case you missed the exciting news this week, Lilly King punched her ticket to represent the United States in the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021. But wait, there's more good news! Mikaela Jenkins also qualified to represent the United States in the Paralympic Games.
I'm super pumped and now I'm even more excited because there is a limited edition t-shirt available to show our support for our Olympians. This special shirt will help support two local nonprofit programs.
The shirts are priced at $12-$15 and $3 from each shirt sold will go to Vanderburgh County Special Olympics and Evansville Dream Center. This fundraiser is a great way to show community support in a 'Gold Medal' way!
You'll need to get your orders in by July 7, 2021.
The T-shirt is a Heather Navy Blue Short Sleeve Style. PORT & COMPANY Brand. Soft 50/50 Cotton/Polyester Blend. Unisex Sized with a Classic Fit. Screen printed on Front.
Please NOTE: All orders will be for pick up at ImaginationTs. Shipping info asked upon checkout is only to keep track of your order for Pick Up. If you prefer for your order to ship please phone the office at 812-423-6503.