U.S. Men’s National Volleyball Teams Comes to Ford Center in 2021

The Evansville Sports Corporation continues to demonstrate how important they are for sports fans in the Tri-State. Earlier this month they announced that Evansville would host several NCAA championships over the next few years, and now we're going international.

They just announced that the U.S. Men's National Volleyball team will bring their high-flying excitement to Evansville in 2021. The U.S. team brought home a bronze medal from the 2016 Olympic games, and they are currently ranked third in the world. On May 14-16, the Ford Center will be home to some preliminary matches of the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League. The U.S. men's team will be joined by the #1 ranked Brazilian team, along with #5 ranked Argentina and the #10 ranked team from Canada. All four teams are Olympic qualifiers, so this will end up being a preview of what's to come at the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021.

Tickets are on sale now and available to purchase HERE.

Here is the schedule of games

May 14th - USA vs. Canada at 4pm

May 14th - Brazil vs Argentina at 7:30pm

May 15th - USA vs. Brazil at 4pm

May 15th - Argentina vs Canada at 7:30pm

May 16th - USA vs. Argentina at 2pm

May 16th - Canada vs Brazil at 5:30pm