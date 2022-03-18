It wasn't that long ago that a bunch of college basketball teams and their fans were in Evansville for the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Championship Tournament. The winner of that tourney earned their way into the NCAA Division I Men's Championship Tournament ('March Madness' happening now).

Get our free mobile app

Now, the city of Evansville is ready to welcome more ballers to town, as the Evansville Sports Corporation presents the NCAA Division II Elite Eight Tournament to the Ford Center next week. This will be the 27th time Evansville has hosted the tournament and the fifth time for the Ford Center. Make no mistake, this is a BIG deal.

attachment-ncaa-mens-dii-elite-eight-logo loading...

What is the Division II Elite Eight Tournament?

Unlike the DI tournament, which starts with 64 teams and has several rounds, including the Sweet 16, Elite 8, and Final Four, taking place in different cities around the country, the DII Tournament is done a little differently. In Division II, the Elite Eight is it, the entire tournament, and it's all done in one location. That means the Elite Eight, the Final Four, and the National Championship Game (nationally televised) will all take place at the Ford Center in Evansville. That's pretty friggin' sweet!

Elite Eight Tournament Details

The tournament runs from March 22-26, 2022, and features the best DII basketball teams from around the country. Here are the Elite Eight ranked by seed...

Nova Southwestern University Sharks Indiana University of Pennsylvania Crimson Hawks Augusta University Jaguars Bentley University Falcons Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats Chico State University Wildcats Hillsdale College Chargers Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets

First-round games take place on Tuesday, March 22nd at 12 pm, 2:30 pm, 6 pm, and 8:30 pm. The semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday, March 24th at 3 pm and 5:30 pm. The DII championship game is scheduled for Saturday, March 26th at 2:30 pm.

Tickets

Single-session tickets for students are available for just $10. Adult single-session tickets are also just $10, for the time being. That price will increase to $20 on Monday, March 21st at 5pm.

All-session adult tickets are just $50, while all-session student tickets are just $25. That really is a good deal, even at $50. There are seven games during the tournament - that breaks down to $7 per ticket, per game. You can't beat that. PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE, or at the Ford Center box office.

Pardon the Pun, But These 10 Basketball Movies are a Slam Dunk