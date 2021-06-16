Evansville Police Receive Sweet Handwritten Letter from a Big Fan

After a 16-month hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Evansville Police Department's Coffee with a Cop returned to Donut Bank on Tuesday (June 15th, 2021), and one EPD fan was ready to greet officers with a heartfelt, handwritten letter of appreciation for the job they do.

Marcie Hall and her mom had been regular attendees of Coffee with a Cop until it was put on hold. Like the rest of us, they made a point to stop by Tuesday morning to help welcome its return. But unlike the rest of us, Marcie came bearing a gift. Decked out in all-American red, white, and blue, Marcie, who has down syndrome, shared that gift with Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith near the end of the event. Phil shared the letter with everyone in attendance. Take a look to see and hear what Marcie had to say to some of her favorite people.

We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Marcie.

If you missed Tuesday's return of Coffee with a Cop, no need to worry. The monthly get-together with the EPD is scheduled to take place on the third Tuesday of each month through the rest of the year. If you've never been, I highly recommend stopping by before you head to work one morning. It's a great opportunity to meet a few of the officers sworn to protect us each day and get to know them as people. Plus, there are donuts and coffee. What more do you need?

The remaining 2021 schedule is as follows

(Subject to change)