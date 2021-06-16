Maybe it's the grandma in me, but I can't get enough cute baby videos right now. I have been trying to give subtle and not-so-subtle hints to my daughter and son-in-law about giving my granddaughter, Norah, a baby brother or sister. I mean I'm ready, why aren't they? Norah will be five in September and she had lost her baby look. She's a big girl now, just ask her. Thankfully, I have my former students who post photos and videos of their babies to fill my grandbaby void.

In the last few years, I have written many articles whose inspiration was my former student's babies or kids. Remember the one with the little girl who ordered random things from Amazon? Or, the one where the little boy was trying to get into the camper bathroom by crawling underneath the door? I know you loved the same sweet boy giving his mom flowers. One of my favorites was the baby boy who already has a look the melts hearts. All of these cute kids are the children of former students of mine. I love seeing their cute little faces.

When I saw this video that my former student, Kim, posted on her Facebook page, I think I watched it twenty times. Her baby's name is Aya and she is a precious little angel. She is beautiful just like her mom. Aya uses an app, on a tablet, to practice learning to say, Dada and adorable.