Some of our favorite News Anchors will be out of the studio, helping in the community today. The crew at ABC 25 Eyewitness News and CW 7 are celebrating 25 years of service with Founders Day.

25 years ago, WEHT's parent company, Nextstar Media Group, began with just 1 television station. Every year on their Founder's Day the news team heads out to support nonprofits in our community.

You'll find them serving up free lunch at the Evansville Salvation Army 1040 N. Fulton Ave. from 11:00 A.Mm-1:00 P.M. (Thursday, June 17, 2021). There will be grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, chips, a popcorn stand, snow cones, a face painting station, balloons, and a cakewalk (with around 40 winners).

From there, the volunteers will be doing some landscaping for Borrowed Hearts, and then to Little Miracles, a preschool in Ft. Branch, Indiana.

The mission of Borrowed Hearts to lead the efforts in which every foster family attains the rights to clothing, hygiene, development, and a loving support system.

About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

