150 Miles of Yard Sales Coming to Kentucky June 25-26, 2021

The annual miles-long yard sale is making its return to the Commonwealth on June 25th - 26th and we've got everything you need to know.

It is no secret that I love a good bargain and that love goes much deeper than just saving a little cash. There is a thrill in it for me. The better the deal and the bigger the discount, the more excited I am to have it. Frankly, I don't like to pay full price for anything and I regularly visit yard sales and thrift stores.

When I was young it was a necessity. We didn't have a lot of money but now that I'm older, I appreciate saving money where I can so I can spend money on things I really want. I am almost always dressed in clothes that are secondhand, thrifted or that were purchased on clearance. I do occasionally buy myself new things but for the most part, I'd rather save some cash and be creative so I can put that money elsewhere - like spending it to travel.

Now that you know that about me, you can imagine my excitement about the Highway 41 Yard Sale that stretches across Kentucky. Spanning the counties of Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Christian, and Todd, the 150-mile yard sale will literally cross Kentucky from its Indiana border to its Tennessee border along Highway 41 and parts of Highway 41A. This is literally a bargain shopper's dream and it's happening Saturday and Sunday, June 25th - 26th, 2021.

A few pieces of advice before you go:

Wear comfortable clothes and comfortable shoes. There will likely be a lot of getting in and out of the car and quite a bit of walking too.

Take cash. As the old expression goes: Cash is king. Plus you don't want to find the vintage, antique of your dreams and not have cash to pay for it.

Pack a cooler to keep in the car so you can keep yourself hydrated. There is no doubt it's going to be hot! Plus you can toss some snacks in there to help fuel your yard sale-ing adventures.

Don't forget the sunscreen! This one may seem like common sense, but it felt like a good idea to remind you just in case.

Perhaps the most important, be safe. There will be lots of vehicles and lots of pulling in and out to park. Be safe and be courteous.

Thrifting and yard sale-ing is an adventure and I hope if you plan to attend the Highway 41 Yard Sale that you find the best deals of your life!

