In my articles for WKDQ, I often write about the strange and unusual. Whether it's a ghost sighting, an encounter with a UFO, or dentures found at the bottom of a lake, it all fascinates me. When I came across this photo in one of my Facebook groups, I had to take a double-take. Was it scary and strange, or was it exactly where it should be?

Do you remember the boat sticking out of a sandbar, half of it buried in the sand by the Wabash River, near New Harmonie, IN? That was crazy. I was just going for a walk and there it was and I really had to try and get a closer look.

But, at least it kinda made sense that it was there by the river, unlike the car sticking out of a mound of earth in the middle of nowhere, Kentucky. It made no sense that it was out there. No roads were nearby and really no civilization, either. Or, now that I think about it, the welded together UFO-looking sculpture-type thing sitting on the edge of a rock cliff in Kentucky. Weird, just weird.

Get our free mobile app

This photo, though, looks like it whatever is swimming in Kentucky Lake probably shouldn't be there. Or, should it? It looks really scary at first. It looks like there is a crocodile swimming in the waters at Kentucky Lake.

Jared Arnett/Facebook

This is what Jared had to say about what he saw,

Croc spotted in Kentucky Lake..... I wouldn’t have believed it myself if I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes!!

I would have thought the same thing at first. People on Facebook loved the photo. I thought it was hilarious. It IS a Croc, just not the kind of croc it looked like at first glance. Look a little closer. If this Croc isn't on someone's foot, Kentucky Lake seems like the next most logical place for it to be. LOL

Jared Arnett/Facebook

Take An Underground Boat/Kayak Tour In This Kentucky Cavern

gallery galleryid="71:651332" galleryindex="0" gallerytitle="Incredible Kentucky Swinging Bridge" ids="651349,651342,651344,651347,651346,651343,651345" showthumbs="no"]

Floating Cabins at Hales Bar Marina and Resort in Tennessee