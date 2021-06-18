Evansville Dog Plays With Little Sister In Sweet Video

We have a house full of pets. Because we live in the country and people just like to drop their unwanted pets off in our valley, all but two of our pets just showed up at our house. Kendall Paul, from the VHS, always says the pet picks you, but in our case, they actually came knocking on our door. Our pets include two dogs; Ruby and Lola, and three cats: Emmy, Bob, and Mr, Marty McSnuggles, plus Francis the Goldfish. It's a crazy group of misfits, but that's how we like it.

You know what, for the most part, they all really get along. Well, except for Mr. Marty Snuggles, they all seem to have a problem with him. Maybe, it's his constant invasion of their personal space. Like his name says, he loves to snuggle.

I do love it when I see them playing together. When I see one of the cats giving Lola a kiss, or when Ruby lets Bob cuddle up next to her in her bed, it warms my heart. I think of all of us as on big, happy family and it's nice when they feel and think that way too. It's like when your kids stop picking on each other and actually help and show love to each other. It's beautiful and peaceful.

This video that my friend Missy Mosby posted on her Facebook page, displays this fun and sweet sibling moment perfectly. She has so many dogs, she calls her house The Island. Missy helps dogs all over the Tristate find new families she also fosters and adopts many of herself.

I love this video so much. Skipper (the Boxer) tries his best to get Mercedes (the little pup) to play and it finally pays off.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies