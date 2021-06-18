Fan of the Strange & Unusual? You Can Own Pieces From an Evansville Funeral Home

Have you ever looked around your house and thought "you know, a casket would look great in the living room?" Well, then this is the place for you! Salvage Candy in Evansville is a place that saves and sells architectural salvage as well as vintage items as well. Recently they got in a bunch of stuff that has Facebook really talking!

Get our free mobile app

Recently Salvage Candy came to own pieces from an Evansville funeral home, and their posts have been shared all over Facebook. Now it's true people really do love this kind of stuff, and I get it, it's creepy and pretty cool. Plus there's a kind of morbid fascination with funeral homes. While I find this stuff intriguing, I can't imagine putting something like a real casket in my house. And this is coming from the girl who keeps her jewelry in a ceramic coffin jewelry box. But hey, to each their own! I'm not here to judge, we all have our thing. If you are someone who purchased one of these interesting items, you HAVE to tell me what you did with it! I love seeing how things are displayed or repurposed!

While I find this stuff cool and intriguing, I don't personally know what I'd do with it, but I love how creative people are! So I can't wait to see what people do with these interesting pieces. Some of the pieces below have already sold, but some are still for sale. If this kind of stuff piques your interest be sure to give Salvage Candy a follow on Facebook. They've posted all of these items for sale on their page and constantly update with their unique finds.

Creepy Evansville Funeral Home Items Up for Sale If you're a fan of the strange and unusual these items recently purchased by Salvage Candy are certainly that!