This ain't your momma's milkshake!

Let's be honest...it's been pretty hot outside. It's the perfect kind of weather to enjoy an ice cream cone or a delicious milkshake. Personally, I am a big fan of milkshakes, especially cake batter milkshakes. Actually, anything cake flavored, I am obsessed with. This brings me to something that I made yesterday.

One of the pages that I follow religiously on Facebook is Tipsy Bartender. If you love unique adult beverages and fun content, you should give them a follow. Skyy John is so creative with some of the drinks that he and his team make, plus he is so hard not to watch as he is very entertaining. Anyway, I was checking out some videos yesterday and when onto their website where I found a cake batter milkshake with alcohol. I knew instantly that with the heat and the fact that it sounded really good, I had to make it.

It was, believe it or not, the first time that I had ever made homemade milkshakes, and let me tell you...it was worth it!

Making these boozy cake batter milkshakes are pretty simple. You can find all of the ingredients at the grocery store or liquor store. The only thing that you're going to need that you might not have already is a blender. Cake Batter Milkshakes are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the different types of adult milkshakes you can make. There's a whole list of them on Tipsy Bartender's website!

Here's what you're going to want to get at the store to make these boozy cake batter milkshakes:

Boozy Cake Batter Milkshake Ingredients:

1 oz of Vanilla Vodka

1 oz. of Cake Vodka (these are hard to find, but you can substitute it with Whipped Vodka)

2 Tbsp. Funfetti Cake Mix

1 Pint Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Frosting

Sprinkles

You can check out the step by step process of how to make these boozy cake batter milkshakes below:

How To Make Boozy Cake Batter Milkshakes This is the perfect summertime milkshake...for adults

