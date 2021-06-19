Watch a Movie With Dad This Father’s Day – Here are 10 of My Favorites

Have you asked your father (or maybe your husband) what he wants for Father's Day? My wife recently asked me, and my answer is the same every year - I just want to spend some quality time with my family - I would imagine a lot of dads want that. I certainly don't need a tie, or socks, or underwear, or tools - I really don't need any material possessions. What I do need is my crew. We don't even have to do anything special - simply hanging out together would make me happy. Maybe we could watch a movie.

There was a time when Fridays at the G house were designated as pizza and a movie night. I'd pick up some pies on the way home from work, we'd all gather in the basement and figure out what movie to watch - it was pretty friggin' sweet. Things change though, and while Friday is still pizza night, the movie aspect has kinda just faded away. So, if I have the chance to watch some flicks this Father's Day weekend, what should we watch?

I've put together a list of 10 movies that would be perfect to watch on Father's Day. While you're looking through the list, keep one thing in mind - these are all movies that I have seen. I'm sure there are other, better Father's Day movies that I haven't seen, so they didn't make my list. The list does feature a little bit of everything - drama, comedy, action, and even a couple of animated flicks. The movies will probably affect each dad differently - and even if you aren't a father, you'll probably get hit in the feels by at least one of these titles.