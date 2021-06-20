Can You Drive ATVs & ORVs on Roads in Warrick County?

Yesterday I wrote about All-Terrain and Off-Road vehicle use on roads in Vanderburgh County and this morning, I had a listener named Barry reach out asking about Warrick County so I thought I would take a little time to dive into that here.

In Vanderburgh County, you can operate an ATV or ORV on roads within the county but outside the city limits of Evansville and the town limits of Darmstadt but there are several roads where ATVs & ORVs are not allowed. You can read more about that for Vanderburgh County, as well as the rules on insurance, helmets and more.

But, as Barry put it in his email, "what about Warrick County?" Well, as it turns out, ATVs and ORVs are allowed on roadways in Warrick County, and also like Vanderburgh County, there are a number of rules and restrictions as well.

According to the code pertaining to Off-Road vehicles on the Warrick County Government website, an ORV is defined as a motor-driven vehicle with 4 wheels that can travel cross-country and over natural terrain without the need for a road. The code goes on to say that snowmobiles and golf carts are not considered to be Off-Road vehicles.

You do have to be age 18 or older and have a valid driver's license to legally operate an ATV or ORV in Warrick County and while the rules requiring headlights, taillights, and brake lights appear to be the same between the two counties, flags are also required in Warrick County. According to the code,

off-road vehicle operated on a county roadway or highway pursuant to this chapter must have an orange pennant or flag at least 12 inches but not more than 24 inches long, affixed to a staff or pole measuring at least four feet but not more than 10 feet in height. The pole or staff height shall be measured from the top of the seat

In Vanderburgh County, an ATV or ORV must also be registered and insured in order to be operated on a public roadway, as is the case in Warrick County as well. In Warrick County, liability insurance with a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.

Warrick County also has rules and guidelines regarding the times of day that an ATV or ORV can be operated on a county road.

In furtherance of the restriction established under I.C. 14-16-1-23(a)(7) prohibiting the operation of offroad vehicles within 100 feet of a dwelling between midnight and 6:00 a.m., an off-road vehicle may not be operated on any county roads or highways, outside the corporate limits of any town or city, between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Now that we know what constitutes an ATV or ORV, the insurance and registration requirements and when you're allowed to operate one on a county road... let's talk about the exceptions. There are a few although this first one may be most confusing. According to the Warrick County Government website, ATV & ORV use is restricted on,

Those roads and highways in the following described area of the county: Starting the point of beginning, being a point at the southwestern corner of Warrick County, which is a point formed by the intersection of the Ohio River and the western boundary of the county; then running in a northernly direction along the western border of Warrick County to State Road 62; then running east along State Road 62 to State Road 61; then running south along State Road 61 to State Road 66, and then directly south to the Ohio River; then running in a westerly direction along the Ohio River to the Point of Beginning.

Now, I know that sounds confusing so I went to Google Maps and followed the guidelines above to roughly map out what is being described. Keep in mind, that the area highlighted on this map was done by me in a very crude and rudimentary fashion and may not be 100% accurate.

Google Maps

In addition to the restrictions in place regarding roads within the boundaries outlined above, the ordinance also includes a restriction for Yankeetown Road between the city limits of Boonville and State Road 66 as well as "any road or highway posted by the Board of Commissioners or its designee for non-use by off-road vehicles." If you'd like to read the full ordinance regarding Off-Road vehicle usage on Warrick County roads, I've linked it here and the section on ORV begins at Chapter 73 on page 19.

[Source: WarrickCounty.gov]

