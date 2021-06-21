Patoka Lake’s 2021 Wine Cruise Schedule

Fun fact for you: Patoka Lake offers something very special that you and your friends may enjoy: Wine Cruises!

You heard me right, wine cruises! I had no idea that this was even a thing around here. It sounds like it would make for a nice girls' trip, or a romantic date night (fellas, take note!). Patoka Lake offers Sunset Wine Cruises during the months of June, July, and August. They also host Fall Foliage Wine Cruises in September and October.

These cruises around Patoka Lake offer a variety of wines from all over Indiana. Of course, it should be noted that all wine cruises are for those 21 and over. According to Patoka Lake Marina and Lodging, Sunset Win Cruises are on the 2nd & 4th Fridays of June, July & August from 7:30-9:30 pm (EST). Fall Foliage Wine Cruises runs on select Saturdays in September & October from 2-4 pm (EST). Each ticket for these cruises includes food pairings with 5-7 tastings of wine, 2 full glasses of your favorite wine, and a souvenir wine glass.

You can find the complete list of dates and more information about these wine cruises by clicking here.

This isn't the only kind of cruises that Patoka Lake offers. They also have Catered Cruises for any event you may have coming up, such as a wedding, as well as Wildlife Cruises.

Take a look at what you can expect on your wine cruise:

Patoka Lake Wine Cruises

