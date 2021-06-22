Indiana Department of Transportation Seeking Public Input on Lloyd Expressway Safety

In an effort to make traffic on the Lloyd Expressway safer for all motorists, the Indiana Department of Transportation's "The Lloyd 4U" project is toying around with the idea of closing off a few side streets that currently provide access to and from the highway. But before they move forward, they want to get your opinion.

We've all heard/made jokes about the Lloyd "Expressway" being anything but an expressway thanks to the number of stoplights along the path. And while some of those jokes have a little truth to them. I'm old enough to remember the days when the Expressway didn't exist and getting from the west side of town to the east side was easily a half-hour drive. Despite our (sometimes valid) complaints about it, the Lloyd has nearly cut that drive time in half. It's not perfect by any stretch, but it's an improvement compared to how getting from one side of town to the other used to be when I was growing up in the early '80s.

Like with anything, there's always room for improvement. Plus, times change and what worked in the past doesn't necessarily work in the present. I don't know for a fact, but I'm going to guess there are far more vehicles traveling the Lloyd today than there were when it was first completed which naturally increases the likelihood of accidents. Throw in access to the highway from the aforementioned neighborhood side streets instead of only major thoroughfares and that likelihood increases even more.

Get our free mobile app

The side streets they're debating on closing, and are seeking your thoughts on are (Click or tap each intersection for Google Maps Street View):

The issue with each of these intersections is there is no turn lane for any of them. The far-right lane at each also serves as the unofficial turn lane for drivers attempting to turn onto them from the highway. In order to do that, you have to slow down considerably in an area where most vehicles are traveling around 50 miles per hour. This can lead to a disruption in traffic flow, or worse a rear-end collision, especially if you're not paying attention and decide you need to turn at the last minute.

The Department of Transportation has set up an online survey asking your thoughts on whether or not you think closing access to and from any or all of those roads would improve safety on the Lloyd and if you would support a permanent closure at any of those intersections. The survey also gives you the opportunity to voice any other opinions, concerns, or suggestions you may have regarding keeping the highway as safe as possible.

You take the survey on The Lloyd 4U's website until Friday, July 30th.

[Source: Indiana Department of Transportation]