Indiana is Hiring Conservation Officers – Application Deadline Extended

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is hiring Conservation Officers and the deadline to apply has been extended.

If you have ever dreamed of working in law enforcement and you have a passion for the outdoors, nature conservation, and serving the community, this could be your big chance. The position of Conservation Officer pays a second-year salary of $52,000 plus the position offers a comprehensive benefits package as well as paid time off, paid retirement, and a take-home vehicle.

That's a pretty nice compensation package! If you're interested in applying, there are some things you need to know first. To apply, you do have to be a US citizen, possess a valid driver's license and be at least 21 years old by the conclusion and graduation of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy on November 12, 2021. You also have to be able to complete a physical test that includes,

1 minute sit-up, 24

300 meter run, 82 seconds or less

Max push-up, 21

1.5 mile run, 18 minutes 56 seconds or less

Vertical jump, 13.5 in.

You also will need to be able to swim 100 yards and tread water for at least 5 full minutes. In addition to the physical testing, you will also need to undergo and pass psychological testing as well.

If all of this sounds easy enough, and you're an individual who is "mature, responsible, tactful and dedicated to a career in natural resources law enforcement" then what are you waiting for? Visit the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website and apply today with the Law Enforcement Division.

[Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources]

