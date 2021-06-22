According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1 person in the United States dies in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes. All of these deaths were preventable and were the result of a very bad decision. If you are hosting a party this 4th of July, make sure that no one leaves after drinking, without a designated driver.

Logan's Promise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to end drunk driving. It's totally ok to have drinks with friends and celebrate the beginning of summer. Logan's Promise makes it easier for you to make a good decision, and stay out of jail, the hospital, or worse. The Logan's Promise Safe Ride Program will be available over the 4th of July weekend.

Use the Lyft code SAFEJULY2021 to receive up to $25 off of your ride home. This Safe Ride program will get you home, not to the next bar or party. This code will be valid Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4 from 8:00 P.M.- 3:00 A.M. This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties.

Dynamic Fabrications is sponsoring the Safe Ride Program 4th of July weekend. If your business or organization would like to sponsor a Safe Ride weekend, email cbrown@loganspromise.org. Logan's Promise is also looking for volunteers for upcoming events like the Frog Follies.

Here is a compiled list of the shows we know about in the Tri-State so far. Get excited because there appears to be A LOT to do this 4th of July holiday!

