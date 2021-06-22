Evansville Beer Community Hosting Fundraising Series After Devastating Loss

Last week the Evansville beer community suffered a devastating loss, and now the beer community is coming together and hosting a series of fundraising events. Haynie's Corner Brewing Co. took to Facebook to talk about the upcoming fundraising events. A few Evansville breweries, as well as Beverage Barn in Henderson and Jennings Street Public House, are all coming together to help out. Here's what Haynie's Corner Brewing Co. says about the events:

Our beer community has suffered a huge loss, as Damsel Brew Pub owners/operators Lori & John Mills II lost their 21 year old son Johnny in a tragic motorcycle accident last week. To help the family with expenses, we will be hosting a give back on Thursday, June 24th during our regular open hours (4-10pm), donating 20% of all drink sales and 50% of all gift card sales from that day. We will also be accepting cash donations to get to the family. John is the kind of person that shows up when you're out of an ingredient or takes time to explain how to do something that you don't understand. This is the least we can do to support him in what is surely an incredibly difficult time, and we know there are people that are looking for ways to show support and condolences. If you can't make it to our place, we've got friends across the tri state hosting similar events. Check with their pages directly for info on how they're working things. 6/21: Carson's Brewery 6/23: Myriad Brewing Company 6/23: Beverage Barn (Henderson) 6/25: Jennings Street Public House All week: Smarty Pints Trivia

If you enjoy craft beer, stop by one of these events and have a pint, or pick up a gift card to use at a later date. My heart goes out to Johnny's family and friends as they navigate this unimaginable loss. I hope they are able to find some comfort in the community outpour of support.

Get our free mobile app

Evansville Area Breweries There's nothing better than sitting on the patio and enjoying an ice-cold locally brewed beer. Here's where you can do just that in the Evansville area.