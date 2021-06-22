Asian Diner on Evansville’s East Side Announces Closing Date

It's a sad day as I recently learned of the closing of Ginmiya. The Evansville restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the following announcement:

To All Our Valued Guests and Friends: It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Ginmiya Asian Diner on July 5th 2021. We want to thank all of our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us over these 10 years. Evansville is our family, home ....and has taken great care of us through the years . We are extremely thankful for all your support. And we could not have done it without all of you. If you have any gift card or rewards card from us . Please use it (in store only )before July 5th . Again,thanks for all of your supports and we are looking forward to seeing you before our last day. Stay safe and well !! Sincerely, —— Ginmiya Asian Diner

If you haven't had the chance to try Ginmiya, I highly recommend giving it a try before they close their doors on July 5th. I feel like everyone has a few restaurants they either frequent or they frequently order from, and Ginmiya is one of those for my husband and me. They're our carry-out go-to so I'm super bummed to hear of their closing. Whether I was feeling pad Thai, hibachi, or General Tso's chicken, they have such a great variety. Plus not to mention, I personally think they have the best General Tso's chicken in town, but that's just me!

It's always such a bummer to hear of a local restaurant closing its doors, and I wish the Ginmiya family the best in the future!

