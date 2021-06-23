Evansville Deli Celebrates 35 Years in Business

Located in downtown Evansville, Bits & Bytes Deli is a bit of a hidden gem, but if you work downtown, there's a good chance you've stopped in for lunch before. If you've never had the chance to try Bits & Bytes, it's one of my favorites to grab lunch. Today Bits & Bytes took to Facebook to say that today (June 23) is their 35th anniversary!

Get our free mobile app

I think one of my favorite things about Bits & Bytes is not only are their sandwiches delicious, and made fresh for you when you order them, but the atmosphere makes you feel like you've stepped back in time, and I mean that in a good way! It's nothing super fancy, just a good little lunch spot with a deli counter. They also always have a huge variety of chips to choose from and be sure to check the cooler. The cooler usually holds side servings of pasta salad, and other yummy sides if you aren't feeling chips with your meal.

Melissa/TSM

Now when it comes to sandwiches, I've gotta say my go-to is the Floppy Disk, it's your choice of meat (I go turkey personally) with shredded cheese, and sprouts along with their signature floppy sauce. I'm not sure what is in it, but I'm really glad they give you a small container of it because you'll want to use all of it.

If you get a chance, stop by and check Bits & Bytes out! They're not open on the weekends, but they're open Monday-Friday 7 AM-3:30 PM. They're a locally owned hidden gem that's been serving Evansville for 35 years now, that's definitely something to celebrate!



Evansville Area Breweries There's nothing better than sitting on the patio and enjoying an ice-cold locally brewed beer. Here's where you can do just that in the Evansville area.