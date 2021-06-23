Evansville Police Recruitment Video Scores Emmy Nomination

Back in the summer of 2020, Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin and Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith came up with an idea. They needed to let the public know the Department was looking for people interested in a career in law enforcement they were hiring. They could have easily done the same thing they had done in the past, announce open recruitment through advertisements and word of mouth, or they could do something different. Something unique that could supplement an ad campaign and grab the public's attention in a new way.

The two put their heads together and decided to use their common love of Star Wars to create a video based on the hugely popular Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. However, there was one problem. In order to make their vision a reality, and not look like it was shot on a smartphone, they needed to bring in a professional. Someone who could not only bring their concept to life, but had the right equipment to make it happen. Enter fellow Star Wars fan, Jakob Bilinski, the man behind Evansville's own Cinephreak Pictures production studio.

With Jakob on board and the story in place, the three recruited a few "actors," including myself, and "This is The Way" was unleashed in September. If you haven't watched it yet, take a look:

"This Is The Way" - EPD Recruitment Video (2020) from Jakob Bilinski on Vimeo.

Get our free mobile app

Fast forward today, and all the work Jakob, Billy, and Phil put into making "This is The Way" become more than just an idea is being recognized as one of the best of its kind in our region with Emmy nomination from the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The chapter is one of 19 regional chapters across the country that give great filmmakers like Jakob and opportunity to be recognized and prove great films can be made outside of Hollywood.

The chapter also recognizes the great work of local TV affiliates in the categories of news, sports, general lifestyle, and more. "This is The Way" is nominated in the Branded Content - Short-Form Content category alongside production companies in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

Jakob, Billy, and Phil aren't the only Evansville area residents to be nominated this year. Our friends at Chemo Buddies are also nominated in the "Health/Medical - Short Form Content."

This year's award ceremony is scheduled to be held virtually on Sunday, August 15th (2021). Best of luck to everyone! To say you're "Emmy Award-Winning," would sound pretty good, wouldn't it?

[Source: Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences]

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.