Dan Miller 48 Days to the Work You Love (Shaped by Faith)

Coming up this week on Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe...

Dan Miller is president of 48 Days LLC, specializing in creative thinking for increased personal and business success. He is the author of 48 Days to the Work You Love, No More Mondays, and Wisdom Meets Passion: When Generations Collide and Collaborate. Dan also writes for CBN.com, Crosswalk.com, In Touch, AARP, Success magazines and the Zig Ziglar newsletter. Dan has been a guest on CBS’ The Early Show, MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Mathews, 700 Club’s Living The Life and Fox Business News with Dave Ramsey Show.