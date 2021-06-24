35 of the Best Food Trucks in Evansville – Menus and Pics

It's the most wonderful time of the year...Food Truck season is in full swing. We are very fortunate to have a huge variety of food trucks in the Evansville area. Most of the trucks have a Facebook page with menus and a weekly event schedule. If you join the Evansville Food Trucks Facebook group, you'll find the latest event information.

When I started to put together this list, I was amazed at the variety of food trucks we have in the Evansville area. Just a few years ago food trucks were kind of rare. Now, we have weekly events centered around food trucks.

Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Ford Center Plaza in Downtown Evansville

June 2nd, 2021 - September 15th, 2021

Food Trucks at the Farm Every Wednesday 4:30 P.M.-8:00 P.M. with live music.

Local farmers, producers, bakers, artists, craftsmen, food trucks, and food vendors on the West Branch Library lawn every Saturday 9:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.

