Indiana Dad Saves Daughter’s Life With CPR He Learned From “The Office”

An Indiana man is crediting one of the most iconic scenes of "The Office" for helping him save his daughter's life.

Matt Uber, from Carmel, Indiana, was playing with his four-year-old daughter, Vera Posy on April 25th. Matt said that he and Vera were running around and "she was chasing and giggling and laughing and all of a sudden, she wasn’t", according to WTHR. It was at that moment, she hit the floor and became unresponsive.

As a parent, I can imagine the first thing you might do in that situation is panic, and rightfully so. However, Matt knew that he had to do something to help his daughter immediately. It was then that he began giving his daughter CPR.

Here's the thing though, Matt is not CPR trained. So how did he know how to conduct CPR on his daughter? He remembered that famous scene from "The Office". You know the one I am talking about. It's where Michael Scott is leading a meeting with his staff at Dunder Mifflin where they were doing CPR training. It was chaotic and downright hilarious. Michael started compressions to the song "Stayin' Alive" by The Bee Gees and at the end of the scene Dwight ends up wearing the face of the CPR training. If you haven't seen the scene, check it out below:

So Matt took what he had learned from that scene and did compressions on Vera until paramedics arrived. According to WTHR, Vera had gone into cardiac arrest because of a rare genetic mutation. She was transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where doctors diagnosed her with calmodulinopathy, a life-threatening arrhythmia syndrome.Vera has a defibrillator implant, but she is alive thanks to the efforts of her dad, Matt...and "The Office".

(H/T-WTHR)

