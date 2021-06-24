Drive-In Movie Nights Coming To Showplace North AND East In Evansville

Showplace Cinemas is bringing more drive-in-style movies to Evansville's North and East side.

Recently, Showplace Cinemas took to social media to ask fans if they would love to see outdoor movies at one of their locations. The reason behind this is because a company called Strong Technical Services announced they were giving away 10 BrightNight drive-in weekend rental packages, including a Preview trailer and Northview 40-ft inflatable screen, to participating theaters in a random contest drawing. So Showplace shared this post a few times on social media, and as it turns out, they were selected to be one of the theaters that won.

This means that we will be able to enjoy outdoor movies at one of Showplace Cinema's locations. When I say "outdoor movies", I mean you will be able to watch movies like you were at the drive-in. This is exciting news for folks in the Evansville area.

Showplace Cinemas originally was set to have drive-in movie nights on June 25th, 26th, and 27th. However, those dates were pushed back to July 16th, 17th, and 18th. It's a pretty good lineup: Space Jam and Space Jam: A New Legacy!

Movies will begin at 8:30 p.m. each night on those dates. Tickets $8 each and include a FREE 46oz popcorn with each ticket purchased (which I was hoping for). You can arrive as early as 7:30 pm. Tickets on sale now at the Showplace North location box office ONLY.

The fun hasn't stopped there though! Showplace Cinemas just announced that drive-in movie nights are also coming to Showplace East this July too. This will run each night July 2nd through 8th, and will also feature two family films: The Boss Baby: Family Business followed by The Boss Baby.

