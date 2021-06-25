The 4H Monster Truck Summer Smash Returns To Evansville

Monster Truck action returns to the Vanderburgh County 4H Center this July!

The roar of the engines, high flying action, and of course car smashing of the annual 4H Monster Truck Summer Smash is returning to Evansville. It's one of the biggest fundraisers that the Vanderburgh 4H Center has. The event will take place July 17th and 17th rain or shine at the Vanderburgh County 4H Center.

It's going to be a fun time for everyone in the family when the Monster Trucks take over the Vanderburgh County 4H Center. Some of the biggest names in Monster Trucks will be there, including:

Avenger Axe

Black Stallion

Bounty Hunter

Brutus

Iron Outlaw

Jekyll & Hyde

Overkill

Evolution

Predator

Rage

Scarlet Bandit

Taurus

Sergeant Smash

and more!

Plus, Tim Dyson and Scotty Murry FMX is gearing up to amaze thousands of motorsports fans with their acrobatic freestyle daredevil stunts including several backflips that you don't want to miss! Also for the 2021 4H Summer Smash, The Metal X Riders Globe Of Death!

Discounted tickets available at all area O’Reilly Auto Parts Locations for ages 6-18 at $10 and adults $15. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $15 for ages 6-18 and adults at $20. Children 5 & Under Free. Proceeds support Vanderburgh 4H Centers.

Make sure you tune in to the Afternoon Show with Travis Sams the week of June 28th through July 2nd for the chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the 4H Summer Smash at the Vanderburgh County 4h Center!

