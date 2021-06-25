Little Debbie Confirms No Christmas in July Christmas Tree Cakes in 2021

In just a few days, July will be here and I have been on a mission to find out if Little Debbie will grace us with Christmas In July Christmas Tree Cakes in 2021.

Everyone who knows me knows that the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are my favorite snack. Back in 2019, Little Debbie surprised us with Christmas Tree Cakes in July. To be able to enjoy them in was July truly a Christmas miracle. I mean waiting a whole year to get your hands on Christmas Tree Cakes is way too long.

Last year, during the pandemic, I was hoping that we would have gotten Christmas In July Christmas Tree Cakes. It would have been a much-needed high spot in such a low time for everyone in a year that we would never forget. However, they did not release them in July for whatever reason. So, it got me wondering, will we see Christmas In July Christmas Tree Cakes in 2021 or would we have to wait until Christmastime to get our hands on some.

This week, I was on a mission to find the answer to that question. I decided to go straight to the source to find out.

In case you were wondering, that "friend" was me...

Anyway, I was hoping for a response from Little Debbie here, but I guess they didn't see it. Then, on Thursday, there was a glimmer of hope from Little Debbie when they Tweeted this:

Was this a tease for Little Debbie Christmas In July Christmas Tree Cakes in 2021? There was only one way to find out...I Tweeted them again!

This time I actually got a response...but not the one I was hoping for.

Alas, our hopes for Christmas In July Christmas Tree Cakes have been crushed. Thanks, Little Debbie. I guess we will just have to wait until late November or early December to enjoy those delectable treats.

