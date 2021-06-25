Evansville Police Asking for Your Help Identifying Suspect in Jewelry Store Robbery

The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man they believe stole merchandise from Kay Jewelers on North Green River Road.

According to the police report provided to local media outlets, the theft occurred on Friday, June 18th, 2021 around 5:30 p.m. EPD says the suspect (pictured above in the above surveillance photo) is a black male who was wearing a grey t-shirt, red athletic shorts, and a blue Chicago Cubs baseball hat at the time of the theft. A second photo provided by the Department (below) shows the man was also wearing white shoes along with what appears to be a black mask covering his nose and mouth.

The report does not specify if the suspect used force or displayed a weapon of any kind during the theft, or if he simply took merchandise that was sitting on the counter. It is also unknown what type of merchandise was stolen or its value.

If you were in the store around that time on the 18th, or if you recognize the man from the surveillance photos in any way that could help investigators determine his identity and location, contact the Evansville Police Department's Detective Office at 812-436-7979. As with any open case crime, tips can also be submitted through the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

