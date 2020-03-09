Take A Look Inside This Evansville Double Dome Home For Sale

This might be one of the most interesting homes that I have seen in the Tri-State. A double-dome home.

Located on Newburgh Road in Evansville, this home features not one, but two domes. It's gynormous! I just like calling it a double-dome home.

Philip Hooper - BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES, INDIANA REALTY

The double-dome home has 12,125 square feet, 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, 3 dining areas, a pool, and pool house. In case you were wondering, the home is on the market for $919,919.

According to the listing:

Evansville's preeminent geodesic dome house is on the market, and it's time to see it in a new light. Designed in 1981 by local husband and wife team Dr. Sandy Schen and restauranteur Jacquie Schen, no other home offers the perfection of early 1980s/1990s high-end contemporary design, immense scale, and an oasis of landscaped acreage on Newburgh Road. With two domes, one soaring to nearly 28 feet on the interior, the roots of Buckminster Fuller are twice as prevalent here. Featuring over 12,000 square feet of living space, the home's major goal is prevalent throughout: to entertain family and friends, both near and far. The main level is flooded with natural light, bringing the outside in to the home's three formal dining areas, two master suites, executive library, and the living area in the smaller dome - large enough for dining, sitting, and a concert grand piano. Domed ceilings show the signature transition from hexagons above to pentagons below. Custom art made for the home graces the soaring stairwell, while the open kitchen with commercial grade appliances anchors the heart of the home. The original master suite sits just off the kitchen and cork-floored dining area and works perfectly for private guest quarters. Featuring a vibrant accent wall of hand-painted French wall-paper, the home's original thrust of contemporary design is clear here - from clean contrasting tile floor, white track lighting, and en suite with Corian shower and soaker tub. The curved kitchen opens into the enormous 1990s addition, which includes a second open access to the finished basement, a vast entertaining and living area, and a Las Vegas worthy master suite boasting his and hers walk-in closets, copious amounts of Corian in the tub surround and walk in shower, and a walk-out to the inn-worthy rear covered deck. The home's three other bedrooms lie in the larger of the two domes, each with their own loft spaces, two connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Below grade, in the expansive walkout basement, sits a billiards area, executive office, 4th dining area, entertainment space with wet bar and dry bar, guest suite, music/theater room, and wine room. Outside, the original pool house welcomes you into a focal point of entertaining and hospitality with kitchen, guest suite, and open living area - all walking right out to the diving board, the home's sunset view to the west flanking the entire resort of architectural experience. Two domes. Two words. Geodesic deliciousness.

Are you ready to take a little tour of the double-dome home? Check out some of the photos below. If you want to see more, or inquire about purchasing the home visit the listing page here.

Double Dome Home