According to a post from Indiana State Police Trooper, Todd Ringle, the ISP will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Vanderburgh County as part of Operation Pullover.

While the exact time and location of the checkpoint won't be released, ISP say that unimpaired motorists should expect only short 2-3 minute delay as they pass through the checkpoint. ISP also encourage drivers to call 911 if you notice an impaired driver.

The reality is it's 2020. You shouldn't be driving impaired. Call a cab. Order an Uber or Lyft or call a friend but don't drive impaired.