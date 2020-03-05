Warrick Parks Foundation Announces Plans for a Dog Park

The Warrick Parks Foundation announced today plans to build a dog park in Newburgh.

The plan would be to build a one-acre space that would include agility equipment, washing station for the dogs, two fully-fenced play areas for both small and large dogs, and shade structures at Friedman Park located in Newburgh.

The park will cost approximately $200,000 according to executive director of the Warrick Parks Foundation, Laurel Meny. The plan is open the dog park by August 1st.

We are fortunate to have access to many beautiful parks and trails in and around Warrick County, but there has always been a need for a park specifically designed to exercise and socialize our pets – and their owners,” said Jack Pate, dog park planning committee chair. “With a location acquired, we are seeking individual donors and business supporters to help make this park a reality.

Life would be great having a dog park, wouldn't it? I've been to several outside of the Tri-State area and loved the freedom the dogs (and their owners) have to roam and play.

Contact info@warrickparksfoundation.org for more information about joining the dog park planning committee or sponsorship opportunities. Follow Warrick Parks Foundation on Facebook.