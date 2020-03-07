2020 Spring Heavy Trash Pick-Up Begins March 23rd

It's time once again to rid your home, garage, attic and basement of all of those bulky things you no longer need. Evansville Heavy Trash pickup for Spring 2020 is scheduled to begin on Monday March 23rd. Exact pick up dates depend on where you live and is available only to city residence who pay for trash pickup as part of their water bill.

According to the Evansville City Website, "heavy trash" includes items like:

Furniture (sofas, tables, chairs, mattresses and box springs, etc)

Appliances (stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters)

Building materials and construction debris (must be in trash containers of size & weight that they can be picked up by two adults. Boxes & bags of debris are not allowed,. Neither are piles or stacks, privacy fence panels, concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles )

Electronics (While you can dispose of stereos, TVs & Computers are not allowed)

Other items not allowed include:

Auto parts

Batteries

Tires

Hazardous Material

Yard Waste

If your items do not meet these requirements, they will not be picked up. Heavy trash should be placed wherever you place your normal trash for pickup. Your items need to be set out before 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day. To find your heavy trash pick up day, go here.

[SOURCE: Evansvillegov.org]