You Won’t Need a Button to Attend Evansville’s 2020 Shrinersfest

Expect changes for the annual Shrinersfest in 2020. Chief among them, no buttons will be needed to attend the riverfront event. This info comes after learning in February that the air show would not be taking place in 2020. According to Tristate Homepage, the new event is being planned for May 28th - 31st and will take place along Riverside Drive like in years past. While no buttons will be needed to get into the event, there will still be a charge to attend the bierstubes and of course, food, beverages and amusement rides will still come at an expense as well.

While there won't be an airshow this year, there will be a National Kansas City BBQ competition that will welcome competitors from all over the world to the River City. According to Tristate Homepage there will also be,

Other activities will include the flying dogs, dog parade, bed races, bike show, Kids Zone, a massive outdoor Cornhole Tournament with cash prizes, and multiple beer gardens open throughout the daytime with live music.

While I'm sad to hear that the planes won't be performing over the city's sky, I am glad to hear that event organizers have found a way to continue the event for 2020.

