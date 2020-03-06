Tour a Tiny Home This Weekend in Evansville: Parade of Homes 2020

You have the opportunity to visit newly constructed homes, homes in progress and lots to build on in our community this weekend with the Spring Parade of Homes. Usually, the most impressive homes are the biggest, but this tour includes a Tiny Home. How tiny - 280 square feet of living space on the main floor with an open loft area above.This home features full sized kitchen cabinets, appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in shower.

Let's take a peek inside:

Tiny Home Parade of Homes RJC, INC.

The Spring Tour 2020 is on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8. Homes are open for touring from 12:00 P.M - 4:00 P.M. both days.