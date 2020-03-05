EVSC Takes Steps to Protect Students and Staff from Coronavirus

It seems like half of our population was sick with the flu for the entire month of February. Now, we have warnings about the Coronavirus spreading in the United States. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation sent information to parents, so we can stay informed about how to keep our kids healthy. Germs can't be avoided, but EVSC has procedures in place to ensure that their schools are as clean as they can be.

EVSC Coronavirus Infographic

Simply washing your hands properly can help prevent germs from spreading. It's important to teach our children how to do the elbow cough or sneeze, too.

EVSC Coronavirus Infographic 2

If you feel sick or your kiddos don't feel well, the best thing to do, is to stay home and rest. According to the CDC, there is no vaccine for coronavirus disease, so your best defense is to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Oh, and if you're healthy, the face mask isn't going to help you. The face masks are intended for those that are already sick - Unless you work in healthcare. Here are some other helpful tips from the Centers for Disease Control:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

You can get updated information about the coronavirus in Indiana HERE.