FIELDS OF FAITH (Shaped by Faith)

Jonny Hidenrite, a Senior at KWC announces a new community event called, 'Fields of Faith.' Fields of Faith is a student led event. Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ.

Fields of Faith will be an event for anyone and everyone on the KWC football field March 30th, from 6-7:45. Jonny shared that this is an event where we are seeking to gather as many people at one time as possible to hear the good news of Jesus, and praise him together. There will be live worship, two speakers from the community, as well as keynote speaker B Haley, the former drummer of TobyMac who now has his own ministry WeAreOne. There will be food as long as supplies lasts, and all are welcome, regardless of age, gender, athletic experience, or where you are from. We can’t wait!

Hosted by Kentucky Wesleyan College Campus Ministries