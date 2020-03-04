Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming back to Evansville, He's bringing his Seriously!? Tour to the Victory Theatre on Wednesday, July 15th. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am Friday, March 6th. However, there's a presale this morning and you can take advantage of it starting at 10am CST.

But, to get tickets in the presale, you must have the exclusive presale code. And we have it for you! It's WALTER.

If you'd like to access today's presale and get your Jeff Dunham tickets, CLICK HERE!