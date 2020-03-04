A Hocus Pocus Sequel Seems to Be in the Works

It's no longer just a bunch of hocus pocus! It seems it's really happening this time.

Hocus Pocus is arguably one of the most popular movies around Halloween time. Since being released in 1993 the Disney movie has become a cult classic. It's one of those movies that has withstood the test of time, being as popular now as ever before. There have been rumors, especially on social media over the years of a sequel, but it's never happened, until now.

Now before you get too excited, the sequel is still in very early stages of development, and the original cast hasn't even confirmed to join in on it yet, meaning we may not even see the Sanderson sisters in the new movie. According to Variety, a source close to them confirmed a sequel was in the early stages, and the director will be Adam Shankmen. Variety also says that the sequel will be a Disney+ exclusive film. Read more about the upcoming sequel from Variety, here.

Personally I'm on the fence. Hocus Pocus is one of those movies that I'm not sure needs a sequel. Sure we all love nostalgia, and the idea of bringing back to life a relic from the 90's, but some things are just perfect the way they are. That being said, while I will be skeptical, you bet I'll be the first person streaming Hocus Pocus 2 when it's released!