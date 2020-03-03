I woke up about 5:30 Tuesday morning and I had no idea what was going on in Nashville. I immediately messaged a friend of mine in Lebanon in Wilson County and they were all fine. The National Weather Service in Nashville has made their surveys of the damaged areas and it's unbelievable.

Five major tornadoes tore through Nashville and in areas/counties east of the city leaving a dangerous path. EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Germantown/North Nashville and at the John C Tune Airport and surrounding neighborhoods.

Singer Dierks posted this video to Twitter as his plane was approaching the airport.

EF-3 tornadoes touched down in East Nashville/Five Points, in Mt. Juliet and the strongest, at 160-165mph, touched down in Donelson along I-40.

Putman County, where it has been confirmed the highest number of fatalities, has not been surveyed yet.

