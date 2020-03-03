Pistons on Franklin Street is Now Chaser’s Bar and Grill

Pistons is no longer, meet Chaser's!

Melissa/GBF

Today I went to gas up the GBF truck, and as I drove down Franklin street I saw a billboard that said "Chaser's Bar and Grill" I hadn't heard of Chaser's yet, so I decided to drive down Franklin street to see where this new bar was. I didn't have any trouble spotting it, as they've got a giant sign out front, and the old Pistons marquee sign was revamped with the bar's new name.

I haven't had the chance to check the new Chaser's out yet, but judging by their Facebook page, they've stayed busy with renovations, new signage, and a menu that looks delicious. They're open now if you want to check them out!