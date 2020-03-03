Easterseals Monthly Dine Out Fundraiser Set for March 10th and 11th in Evansville

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center realized it wasn't always convenient for everyone to make it to their one day Dine Out event every March, so they've decided to hold one every month instead!

Normally, the monthly Dine Outs happen on the second Wednesday of each month. However this month is slightly different, taking place over the course of two days, Tuesday, March 10th at Chick-fil-A Crosspointe off the east Lloyd Expressway, and Wednesday, March 11th at The Brews Brothers Tap House inside Tropicana Casino.

Chick-fil-A will donate 10% back to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. when you show the coupon below (download here), and The Brew Brothers Tap House will donate 20% of total sales from 11am-11pm.

Proceeds from the give back will help Easterseals continue their mission of assisting children and adults with disabilities.